Heineken Regatta: always the same effervescence! | FAXINFO

It is well known, you do not change a winning team! Year after year, the Sint Marteen Heineken Regatta has earned a solid reputation in the nautical world with the presence on the island of the best international skippers.

The excitement was palpable last Thursday on the occasion of the 1st day of racing which saw more than 100 boats take the start of this 43nd editing. After crossing the Simpson Bay Bridge, the fleet split into categories with two departures scheduled in Cole Bay and Simpson Bay. Thursday's courses have been designed to direct the maxis, monohulls and other multihulls towards the windward side of the island. Regarding the different race strategies, the skippers had to choose between the coastal route, traditionally favored, or taking advantage of the slightly stronger offshore winds. The show was guaranteed regardless of the option chosen!

After great tussles and great moments of navigation, the crews met on Thursday at nightfall at the Regatta Village, in Port de Plaisance for the traditional prize-giving ceremony, thus marking the start of the great evenings that characterize this regatta of internationally renowned with its “serious fun” touch. _AF

(Find the complete results of the Heineken Regatta 2023 in our next edition)

