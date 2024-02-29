HEINEKEN REGATTA / Boating friends: respect safety measures at sea! | FAXINFO

Saint-Martin is preparing to experience, in its maritime waters, the 44th edition of the “Heineken Regatta” from February 29 to March 3, 2024.

The Heineken Regatta is a large-scale competition which takes place in the maritime waters of the French and Dutch parts of the island of Saint-Martin. Concerning the French part, a declaration of a nautical event was recorded by the State services. It is available at the Prefecture and presents the routes planned for the different days of competition.

Alongside the means specific to the organization of this regatta, maritime security and the protection of life at sea will be ensured by the State through the deployment of human and nautical resources from maritime customs, the nautical brigade of the national gendarmerie and the direction of the sea.

On this occasion, the Prefecture of Saint-Barthélemy and Saint-Martin wishes to inform the population about the supervision of this event and reminds on this occasion of some safety instructions:

– Spectators of this regatta are requested to respect a sufficient distance from competing vessels or from the race committee's vessels;

– It is forbidden for any nautical means (ship, windsurfing, kite surfing, jet skis or any other type of boat) to use the maritime routes taken by the participants of this regatta at the time of their passage;

– any violation found will be subject to the penalties provided for in particular by the transport code and the sports code.

Good luck to all participants and good show to everyone else.

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/heineken-regatta-amis-plaisanciers-respectez-les-mesures-de-securite-en-mer/