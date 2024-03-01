HEINEKEN REGATTA: Here we go for a long “Serious Fun” weekend! | FAXINFO

No less than 130 boats, a record since the 2020 edition, are participating this year in the famous Heineken Regatta. At sea and on land, the spectacle promises to be grandiose among all the sailors who have come to take part in this world-famous regatta.

According to the latest weather forecasts, wind and sun should accompany the entire fleet throughout the weekend. The serious things will begin this Friday with the traditional tour of the island. From dream sailboats to prototypes and family cruisers, the regatta promises great fights between the many experienced sailors and amateurs ready to do battle! This should set the tone for this 44th edition around short, coastal courses that the approximately 130 registered boats will have to negotiate as best they can.

More than 20 visitors ready to party

Back on dry land, the sailors will gather every evening around 18 p.m. in the Regatta Village in Port de Plaisance to attend the prize giving ceremonies and concerts with the “Serious Fun” touch that characterizes this regatta considered to be the most famous offshore race in the world!

At nightfall, the party will take over with “Green Zone”, i.e. concerts and festive evenings which also make the Sint Maarten Heineken Regatta famous. “We are expecting more than 20 visitors over the four days of the regatta,” emphasize the organizers. “Each year, the Heineken Regatta attracts professional sailors, businessmen, young boaters and partygoers from more than 000 different countries. It is enormous " !

Upcoming concerts (Port de Plaisance):

• Friday March 1, from 19 p.m.: Kevin Lyttle and Rupee headlining. Will also occur on stage the artists King-T-Mo, Control Band, Mix Master Pauly, Mc Ricky the Fox. Price: $20.

• Saturday March 2, from 19 p.m.: Droxyani and King James headlining, artists Anto y Valentino, Urmain Drum Band, Skillful band, Deejay Vybz, DJ King Kembe and MC Dutty Sham will also be there. Price: $25.

• Sunday March 3, from 19 p.m.: Tarrus Ri-ley and Adam O headline with DJ Puffy and Blind Earz. Several local artists will also be present such as Tamillia Chance, Kenyo Baly, DJ Big Boss and DJ Maestro, Deej Blaze and MC Gee Mon. Price: $40._AF

