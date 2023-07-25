HELP FOR STUDENT MOBILITY: Opening of the scholarship portal, August 1, 2023! | FAXINFO

The Collectivity of Saint-Martin informs students that the registration portal for the territorial scholarship "Aid for student mobility" (AME) for the 2023/24 school year, will be open from 1er August 2023 to November 30, 2023.

The scholarship application is made only by teleprocedure via the link below. The student undertakes to complete electronically, the dematerialized file hosted on the site of the Collectivity :

www.com-saint-martin.fr via the following link: User space of the Collectivity of Saint Martin (mgcloud.fr)

The components of the file to be provided in PDF format are as follows:

Copy of valid CNI or passport;

A copy of the baccalaureate diploma or equivalent;

Copy of highest diploma and/or copy of transcript;

The school certificate for the academic year for which the aid is requested, in French (translated by a sworn translator), issued at the beginning of the academic year;

The notice of taxation or non-taxation; that of the student or that of the parents if the student is still fiscally attached to income tax for year N-1;

Certificates of achievement justifying (transcripts or diplomas) admission to the next year no later than October 15, 2023 of the academic year following the request;

The valid bank and postal identity statement of a current account in the name of the student;

The dated and signed motivation letter addressed to the President of the Collectivity of Saint-Martin explaining the choice of the study project;

A photo ID less than 3 months old;

Rent receipt, or the rental lease in force; if the student is hosted by a private individual, the accommodation certificate (with ID and bill from the host).

For further information, the scholarships department can be contacted: by telephone on 0590 87 50 04, extension 1332 or 1312 or 2809

By email: scholarships@com-saint-martin.fr

You have until November 30, 2023 to complete your formalities.

