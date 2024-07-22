HELP FOR STUDENT MOBILITY: The scholarship subscription portal opens soon | FAXINFO

The Community informs parents and students that the student mobility assistance portal (AME) will be operational soon. This aid, co-financed by the European Social Fund+, is accessible to students who obtained their baccalaureate this year or to those wishing to make a new request. As soon as the portal opens, students will be able to complete their procedures online.

AME requests (for a post-baccalaureate course within or outside the European Union) are made by teleprocedure from the Community's website www.com-saint-martin.fr via the access portal: User space of the Collectivity of Saint Martin (mgcloud.fr).

Students are invited to follow the Community's social networks (Facebook, Instagram, website, etc.) to be informed of the opening date.

For a first registration, it is necessary to create an account by clicking on the following link:

As a reminder, the constituent documents of the application file are as follows:

• Copy of valid CNI or passport.

• Copy of family record book/birth certificates (parents and dependent children)

• Copy of the RIB in the name of the applicant

• Cover letter dated and signed, addressed to the President of the community explaining the choice of study project

• Copy of the baccalaureate exam transcript while awaiting delivery of the baccalaureate diploma

• Report cards or secondary school certificate completed in Saint Martin (supporting documents for 4 years between 6th and 4th grade) or parents' property tax or tax notice for the corresponding XNUMX years

• Collection questionnaire at the entrance to the system

For any further information, the scholarships service can be reached by telephone at 0590 87 50 04, Ext. 1332 or 1312 or 2809.

By email: grants@com-saint-martin.fr

