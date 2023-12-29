HERITAGE / ACS ZEPIN: A look back at the 8th edition of the guided tour of historic sites | FAXINFO

Last Sunday, November 19, the history caravan of the ZEPIN Cultural and Sports Association traveled around the island to various historical sites for its eighth edition.

This was an opportunity for participants to delve into the history of the island from the time of the Amerindians who populated Soualiga, as they originally called Saint-Martin, to contemporary times, with rich anecdotes. Each site visited, in partnership with Amuseum Naturalis and Rainforest Adventures, presented their multiple specificities. After returning to the foot of Fort Louis at 13 p.m., the 25 participants enjoyed an aperitif prepared with lots of condiments and local products. The raffle made it possible to win great prizes from brands that support ACS ZEPIN in its actions: Equivalenza, Golden Grove Farm, Pro&Cie.

The quiz that followed was an opportunity to check everyone's knowledge in a fun and friendly way, to learn more about the territory of Saint-Martin. The winners drawn at random also had the opportunity to win nice prizes including plants. The association continues its activities with other classes during this month of December 2023 in the format reserved for schools and establishments, to visit and learn about the history of Fort Louis through a recreational approach. To find out everything about the association, visit the Facebook page: ACS ZEPIN Saint Martin. _VX

