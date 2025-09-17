HERITAGE: Restoration of the Marigot Bay cannon | FAXINFO

The community of Saint-Martin recently carried out the restoration of the cannon located on the Marina Fort Louis.

Restored by a specialist company, the structure was returned to its gun carriage and its historic location on September 12. A testament to the defensive role of Fort Louis in the XNUMXth century, this cannon serves as a reminder of the site's strategic importance and contributes to the enhancement of local heritage.

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/patrimoine-restauration-du-canon-de-la-baie-de-marigot/