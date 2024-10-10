HIKING / Family Trail: a beautiful walk planned for this Friday, October 11 on the Chemin des Douaniers | FAXINFO

The big return of the Family Trail organized by the Dream of Trail SXM club will take place on Friday at Chemin des Douaniers.

All children (accompanied) and adults are invited to join the organizers at the entrance to the Port of Galisbay this Friday, October 11 at 17:10 p.m. for a walk of approximately 1h30 on the coastline passing by Rocky Bay. The departure is scheduled for 17:15 p.m. The level of difficulty is judged at 3 on a scale of 5.

As a reminder, it is important to wear good sneakers, including children. Provide water for everyone, sweet or salty snacks and your lamp (headlamp preferably). _AF

