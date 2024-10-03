HIKING: The Family Trail makes its big comeback on Friday October 4 | FAXINFO

Good news for lovers of a beautiful hike in the great outdoors, the Family Trail is back this Friday, October 4 in Bellevue.

Children and adults alike are invited to join the Dream of Trail SXM team at the Jardins de Bellevue for a walk of approximately 1h30 (departure scheduled at 17:15). The difficulty level will be 2,5 on a scale of 5.

Be sure to wear good sneakers, including children. Take water for everyone, sweet or salty snacks and your lamp (headlamp preferably).

If you were won over by this family and friendly atmosphere, you can come back every Friday with an annual subscription per family.

Meeting places and information will be published at the beginning of each week on the Facebook page: Dream of Trail SXM.

The Dream of Trail SXM team is waiting for you on Friday! _AF

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/randonnee-le-family-trail-fait-son-grand-retour-vendredi-4-octobre/