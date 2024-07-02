Holidays at reduced prices with the “I Am Saint-Martin Staycation” system | FAXINFO

The Saint-Martin Tourist Office held a press conference yesterday morning at the Ma Ti Beach restaurant at Flamboyant to announce the official launch of its “I Am Saint-Martin Staycation” system.

After 2020 and 2021, the Tourist Office is launching its 3rd edition of its “I Am Saint-Martin Staycation” system. This promotional action initiated by the Tourist Office in favor of establishments in Saint-Martin will allow residents of Saint-Martin and Sint Maarten from July 1 to August 31 to benefit from exclusive exceptional offers among the 52 registered establishments. This program is effectively open to socio-professionals, hoteliers and accommodation providers, restaurateurs, traders, operators of tourist activities, commercially registered in the French part.

Fourteen hotels, around twenty leisure companies and fourteen restaurants as well as a car rental company have already announced their membership in this partnership.

To benefit from all these exceptional reductions of up to – 50% for a hotel night for example, you must register on the staycation-saint-martin.fr website (be over 18 years old).

To participate, it's simple:

– Complete the registration form.

– Download your virtual card to your phone or ask for your physical card at the Saint-Martin Tourist Office.

– Consult the list of participating establishments to discover the available offers.

– Show your card and proof of address at participating establishments when paying to benefit from your offer. _AF

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/des-vacances-a-prix-reduits-avec-le-dispositif-i-am-saint-martin-staycation/