HOLIDAYS / Caf: Educational summer camps, reduced rates | FAXINFO

As every year, the CAF supports families in providing affordable and enriching vacations. In 2025, the Children's Vacation Assistance (AVE) program, coupled with Learning Camps, allows young people aged 6 to 17 to go on vacation in the best possible conditions.

Sports, music, outdoor adventures, audiovisual activities, and even ecology—the "Colos Apprenantes" (Learning Camps) stays combine relaxation, education, and openness to the world. Supervised by trained professionals, these stays meet strict quality criteria set by the government. In Guadeloupe and Saint-Martin, many stays are available in July, August, and during the All Saints' Day holidays. Thanks to the AVE (Visa, Travel Allowance for Foreigners), eligible families only pay the remaining amount, calculated after deducting the aid paid directly to the organizer. This significant assistance allows children to go away, even on a limited budget. Booking is done in a few simple steps via the website www.vacaf.org, where all you have to do is choose a stay in a facility approved by the CAF (French Family Allowance Fund). The label guarantees a suitable, safe, and stimulating environment, with themes as varied as audiovisual activities, citizenship, nature, and sustainable agriculture._LM

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/vacances-caf-colos-apprenantes-tarifs-alleges/