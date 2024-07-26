HOLIDAYS: Summer break for Faxinfo | FAXINFO

The Faxinfo team offers you today's edition before getting ready to go on vacation…. But rest assured, we will start informing you again from next Tuesday, September 3.

Faxinfo's summer holidays will begin this Monday, July 29 until Thursday, August 29 inclusive. The next day, Friday August 30, the Bellevue offices will reopen their doors. You will need to show a little patience for the next edition of your Faxinfo, it will be distributed to you on Tuesday September 3. Happy holidays to all!

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/vacances-pause-estivale-pour-le-faxinfo/