Holistic Howell Center: Opening of your wellness space | FAXINFO

We are delighted to welcome you to our center dedicated to the harmony of body and mind!

We are Céline, Charlotte, and Chloé, three therapists dedicated to the proper functioning of the human body. Our shared mission? To naturally support you toward optimal health so you can live a more fulfilling life.

Three complementary approaches:

• Naturopathy : Preserve your health with natural solutions.

• Oneirotherapy : Discover the power of your dreams and unleash your inner potential.

• Chiropractic : Find optimal postural and nervous balance.

A place where the individual is taken care of as a whole, for lasting well-being.

No. 40 Holistic Howell Center. Take care of yourself today!

Celine, Naturopath, foot reflexology, massages: +06 91 24 63 28 XNUMX

Charlotte, Oneirotherapist: +06 90 77 88 99 XNUMX

Chloe, Chiropractor: +06 90 53 11 51 XNUMX

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/holistic-howell-center-ouverture-de-votre-espace-bien-etre/