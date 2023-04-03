HORSE-RIDING: Great performance by the riders of the Ranch du Galion in competition in Guadeloupe | FAXINFO

Five riders from the second chance ranch at Galion took part in their first show jumping competition on March 12 in Guadeloupe. Out of 140 participants, three of them manage to rank 14nd 15nd and 29nd of their category. A great performance!

The riders were superbly welcomed by the stables of La Coulisse to train and participate in the competition with horses rented by the club.

It was a first experience for Loanne, Milla, Jade, Lou and Maé, the riders and little proteges of Jessica Della Vedoda, the founder of the Ranch who is no longer presented for her action to save horses than by her success. Galleon rides. "It was a great experience" underline the girls. “We were well received in Guadeloupe, representing Saint-Martin. We showed great solidarity and motivation throughout the tournament”.

“The girls worked for more than two months on the project,” says Jessica Della Vedoda. It was important to me that she knew the value of their first move! The girls managed to complete the budget of €5000 thanks to our eighteen partners and the various actions carried out before our trip to Guadeloupe. I'm really proud of the girls. They are now ready to enter the competition circuit”.

Indeed, next year, the riders of the Ranch du Galion are expected in the Grand Caraïbes, a championship which brings together Guadeloupe, Martinique, Guyana and Suriname. The coach, Jessica has applied for travel grants to be able to bring the girls to the highest level and why not one day organize an inter-Caribbean competition in Saint-Martin. What would be a great media showcase for horse riding in Saint-Martin. Beautiful projects in perspective, congratulations girls! _AF

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/equitation-belle-prestation-des-cavalieres-du-ranch-du-galion-en-competition-en-guadeloupe/