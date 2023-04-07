HOSPITALITY: Site visit at the Beach Hotel | FAXINFO

This Wednesday, April 5, Patrice Seguin, sole shareholder of the establishment, invited the press and officials from the Prefecture and the Community for a visit to the construction site of the Beach Hotel in Marigot, whose work began in January 2022 and whose delivery is scheduled for early 2024.

In the presence of Alain Richardson, 1st vice-president of the Collectivity, Fabien Sésé, secretary general of the Prefecture, Valérie Damaseau, president of the Tourist Office as well as Véronique Legris, executive director of the Saint-Martin Tourism Club, Patrice Seguin guided the press and guests through this colossal €30.000.000 project which began in January 2022. the management is delighted with the progress: "this establishment is important for everyone, we have used the lessons of the passage of cyclone Irma for this new project which will offer 2024 rooms against 165 before" confides Patrice Seguin who made the acquisition of the mythical hotel establishment in 144.

Two new constructions on the side buildings will be added to enlarge the hotel whose new name is still under consideration. With standard rooms of 33m2, intermediate chambers of 44m2 which will benefit from a particular angle of view and 32 suites of 60m2, accommodation sees its level of resistance to climatic hazards raised by technical choices such as bay windows two meters wide to limit the opening. With this awareness that a hotel should not just be a place of accommodation, the management has thought of a fourth floor dedicated to activities with an event platform of 1.000m2 consisting of a conference room with a capacity of 200 people and a rooftop bar restaurant which can both be privatized, without forgetting the wellness area with an indoor and outdoor spa. During the press conference following the visit to the site, Alain Richardson declared "it is always more difficult to renovate than to destroy and rebuild everything, the redefinition of this establishment falls within the logic of the Collectivity to propose a hotel offer to the destination height. For Fabien Sésé, the participation of the State was obvious "private projects like this one which develop the local economy are supported by the State via European funding and on which we provide urban planning support in connection with the of the Community. It is also a major issue in terms of jobs dedicated to the population of Saint-Martin, we must be there by offering adequate training plans”. Between 60 and 100 people will be employed at the Beach Hotel in Marigot, whose construction site already generates €1.300.000 in TGCA. _Vx

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/hotellerie-visite-du-chantier-au-beach-hotel/