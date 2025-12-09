Hot Asphalt Pothole Repairs Underway on Main Roads This Week | Government of Sint Maarten

The Ministry of Public Housing, Spatial Planning, Environment and Infrastructure (VROMI) hereby informs the public that a comprehensive round of pothole repairs is currently underway across the main road network. This maintenance effort started last evening, December 8th and will continue through to December 11th, during the evening work hours of 11:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m.

In preparation for this week’s work, potholes around all main roads have already been identified and clearly marked, allowing repair teams to move efficiently and systematically from one location to the next. To ensure durable and timely repairs, the Ministry is utilizing hot asphalt, a method known for its fast-setting properties and ability to address potholes effectively with minimal traffic disruption.

These evening repairs are scheduled specifically to reduce inconvenience to road users, limit daytime congestion, and maximize safety for both workers and motorists.

Key Information Recap:

• Scope of Works: Pothole repairs on main roads using hot asphalt.

• Preparation: All potholes across main roads have been identified and marked.

• Work Period: December 8th–11th, during evening hours.

• Work Hours: 11:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m.

• Contractor: Washington Construction.

• Motorist Advisory: Reduce speed, stay alert, and follow on-site guidance.

The Ministry urges the public to exercise caution when traveling during these hours, as workers from Washington Construction will be actively operating along the roadway. Motorists are kindly asked to slow down, remain alert for signage, and follow any directions provided by personnel on-site.

The Ministry of VROMI appreciates the public’s continued patience and cooperation as we work to enhance the quality, safety, and reliability of our national road network. For more information please e-mail the Department of Infrastructure at publicworks@sintmaartengov.org.

Source: Government of Sint Maarten https://www.sintmaartengov.org/news/Pages/Hot-Asphalt-Pothole-Repairs-Underway-on-Main-Roads-This-Week.aspx