Houses for young fish | FAXINFO

After a year of implementation, the project supported by the Plan France Relance of the Ministry in charge of the Environment and the European Union called "Mitigation of the impacts linked to port developments on the coastal marine biodiversity of Saint-Martin" is a success.

The project is hosted by the Port Establishment of Saint-Martin on the sites of the Port of Galisbay and the Marina Fort Louis in Marigot, as well as by the Marina of Anse Marcel. The installation of 40 artificial nurseries called Biohut®, ecological restoration technology provided by the company Ecocean, was carried out in July 2022 to protect the young stages of life of the various species of fish arriving to settle on the coasts of Saint -martinoises. Mesh boxes of conch shells are hung under the pontoons in strategic places where small animals no longer have shelter. They provide habitat and food for young fish in the areas concerned. These habitats will allow these little ones to shelter and grow in a place protected from predators. They can then join the reef as an adult. This action allows the development of biodiversity and the protection of coastal ecosystems. This system has proven its worth: after ten months, the Biohut® have made it possible to multiply the number of species present in the port and the marinas by three on average and the number of fish by twelve, thus contributing to the return of many species emblematic fish of Saint-Martin. These nurseries therefore play an essential role in mitigating the loss of natural habitats serving as growth and feeding areas. The managers of the port sites have already expressed a desire to continue this project by keeping these Biohut® to restore coastal functionality. The maintenance of natural habitats and the deployment of artificial habitats in artificialized areas would contribute to the healthy development of fish populations. _Vx

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/des-maisons-pour-les-jeunes-poissons/