Hurricane Pass Application Process Closed until 2026 | Government of Sint Maarten

The Office of Disaster Management (ODM) would like to inform the business community, Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs) and stakeholders that the application process for the annual Hurricane Passes for the 2025 Atlantic Hurricane Season is closed until next year.

The application process for the two types of passes, the Disaster Pass and the Hurricane Pass, started mid-April 2025 and concluded on May 30, 2025.

The ODM falls under the Ministry of General Affairs and is responsible for handling the application process for the passes on behalf of the Prime Minister.

The Hurricane Pass is valid for the 2025 and 2026 hurricane seasons and will remain the property of the Government of Sint Maarten.

The pass system is a mechanism to maintain public order during emergency situations.

The Prime Minister assesses the damage in conjunction with Emergency Disaster Management entities of the Government after a disaster has occurred and can impose a curfew if the extent of the damage poses a threat to the safety and security of the community.​

Source: Government of Sint Maarten https://www.sintmaartengov.org/news/Pages/Hurricane-Pass-Application-Process-Closed-until-2026.aspx