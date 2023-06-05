Hurricane prevention: Start of gully maintenance work | FAXINFO

The 2023 hurricane season officially began on June 1 and the companies mandated by the Collectivity begin cleaning the ravines at the beginning of June in order to finish before the peak of the hurricane season.

The Collectivity of Saint-Martin takes on the mission of maintaining the ravines, ditches and outlets of the ponds, which play a crucial role in the evacuation of runoff water. Their maintenance is essential to reduce the risk of flooding. The territory's gullies and ditches are subject to natural deposits of sediment, a proliferation of plants and sometimes the appearance of ice jams that hinder the proper flow of water in the event of a flood. This year, the companies mandated by the Collectivity will begin maintenance operations from the beginning of June and end at the end of August, before the peak of the hurricane season. Green waste extracted from the various sites will be transported to the Grandes-Cayes ecosite where it will be recycled into compost. In order to optimize these maintenance actions, the Collectivity reminds that it is up to local residents to maintain the banks and the surroundings of the ravines located on their properties.

Green waste must not be dumped in the ravines or mixed with household waste but transported to the Galisbay waste collection centre, which is free for individuals and open Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 16 p.m., and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

