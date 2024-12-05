“I tested for you: a Reformer session at My Pilates with Jérémy” | FAXINFO

Looking for a new workout for your body and mind?

I tested a Pilates session on Reformer at MyPilates with Jérémy for you.

As soon as I arrived at the studio in Hope Estate next to Gymfit, I was warmly welcomed by Jeremy, a Peak Pilates and Leaderfit certified coach. The studio is bright and calming, conducive to relaxation and concentration. After a brief introduction on how the Reformer works, an ingenious machine with multiple settings, we were off for 55 minutes of exercises.

Pilates is a method that places well-being at the center of everything, the goal is not to push your limits at all costs. Throughout the session, Jérémy took care of us by adapting the postures as well as the intensity. The movements are fluid, alternately soliciting the deep muscles, balance and flexibility.

It's reassuring, you feel guided and it makes you want to progress. I was afraid of the torture machine side but it's not the case because you feel that, even with a rather high level of difficulty, the movements are beneficial for your body. Finally, it feels good to try a new activity and get out of your comfort zone while taking care of yourself. The sessions are done solo or in small groups of 4 people maximum, so it's a special, calm and beneficial moment where you can easily get carried away.

My Pilates offers a unique experience, where Jeremy's personalized attention makes all the difference. If you are looking to strengthen your body, refine your waist, improve your posture and flexibility, I recommend My Pilates!

Whether you are a beginner or experienced, Jérémy will be able to adapt the exercises to your level and your needs.

Info and information: Jeremy: 06 90 77 87 09

www.mypilates-sxm.com

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/jai-teste-pour-vous-une-seance-de-reformer-chez-my-pilates-avec-jeremy/