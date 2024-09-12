IEDOM welcomes its new director | FAXINFO

François Groh, with more than 30 years of experience at the Banque de France, becomes the new director of the Overseas Departments Issuing Institute (IEDOM) for Guadeloupe, Saint-Martin and Saint-Barthélemy.

Former departmental director in Bastia and deputy director of PACA in Marseille, François Groh observes that Guadeloupe, like other territories, is facing major economic challenges linked to the pandemic, geopolitical tensions and climate change. The business climate indicator fell by 3,8 points in the second quarter of 2024, but remains above the historical average. Local businesses report a decline in activity and concerns related to political uncertainties. Inflation persists, with an increase in the consumer price index of 3,7% in Guadeloupe, compared to 1,9% in France. Forecasts for the 3rd quarter are pessimistic, particularly in the construction and tourism sectors. On the other hand, the local banking presence makes it possible to cover the majority of financing needs in the geography. At the end of June 2024, banking and financial activity is better oriented than at the beginning of the year. Benefiting from a keen sense of island hospitality, the new director of IEDOM praises the commitment of his colleagues to ensure the best services to local populations, including those of Saint-Martin. _Vx

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/liedom-accueille-son-nouveau-directeur/