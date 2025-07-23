IETA Calls on All Passenger Transport Permit Holders to Comply with the 2025 Confirmation Letter Requirements by August 8, 2025. | Government of Sint Maarten

The Inspectorate of Economic and Transport Affairs (IETA) strongly urges all passenger transport (PT) operators who have not yet completed the confirmation letter process or formally declared the existence of their permit to the department to do so by August 8, 2025. Failure to comply may result in the permit being classified as dormant. In accordance with Article 16, para. G of the National Ordinance for Passenger Transport (Landsverordening Personenvervoer), a permit can be permanently or temporarily revoked if, in the opinion of the Minister, the permit holder has not used the permit for more than six months.

The confirmation letter process was reinstated on January 16th, 2025, as part of IETA’s broader effort to update and verify PT operations after a suspension in the process in 2024. The relaunch enables the department to:

· Accurately assess the number of permits actively in use

· Gather demographic data, including country of birth, nationality, and age range of permit holders

· Confirm the types of vehicles in operation and viability for road usage.

· Verify active partnerships between permit holders and assistant drivers.

This measure further allows IETA to effectively monitor compliance among industry operators and improve the department’s ability to impose the appropriate sanctions ranging from verbal warnings to permit revocations for repeat offenders.

Importantly, operators who have already submitted their documentation to the department and are currently making amendments to their operations (such as adding a vehicle to their fleet), will not be adversely affected. Those who may have their vehicle inoperative must submit a letter to notify us accordingly. For more information, permit holders or their authorized representatives are encouraged to visit IETA’s Section Transport Office on Juancho Yrausquin Boulevard (Across Fairway Mark It).

Source: Government of Sint Maarten https://www.sintmaartengov.org/news/Pages/IETA-Calls-on-All-Passenger-Transport-Permit-Holders-to-Comply-with-the-2025-Confirmation-Letter-Requirements-by-August-8.aspx