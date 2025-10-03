IETA Reports Increased Enforcement and Fines in Transport Sector | Government of Sint Maarten

The Inspectorate of Economic and Transport Affairs (IETA), Section Transport, has announced stronger enforcement in the passenger transport sector.

In 2024, fines totaled XCD 12,250.00, but by September 2025 the figure had already reached XCD 13,975.00 — surpassing last year’s total before the end of the year.

Department Head Lucien Wilson stated: “The results show that when enforcement capacity is effectively applied, it directly improves compliance and fairness within the transport sector. These fines are not only about penalties, but about ensuring that operators uphold their obligations and that the public and our visitors can rely on safe, orderly, and transparent services."

Section Head of Transport Brittany van Heyningen added: “It is not the intention for an extraordinary police officer to be dormant and have authority in name only. This responsibility comes with the need to actively enforce the law and ensure public order in our respective domains." She confirmed that increased enforcement has been mandated for the upcoming high season.

With more extraordinary police officers now actively deployed and a comprehensive clean-up of illegal operations underway, the public is advised that enforcement will only become stricter and more reinforced as the new year sets in.

To report passenger transport–related complaints:

📩 Email: teatt.trans@sintmaartengov.org

📱 WhatsApp (text, photos, and videos only): +1-721-542-3182

Inspectorate of Economic and Transport Affairs (IETA)

Enforcing fairness, supporting compliance

Source: Government of Sint Maarten https://www.sintmaartengov.org/news/Pages/IETA-Reports-Increased-Enforcement-and-Fines-in-Transport-Sector.aspx