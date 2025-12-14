IETA Reports Significant Increase in Public Transport Enforcement. Over 30,000 Guilders in Fines Issued | Government of Sint Maarten

The Inspectorate of Economic and Transport Affairs (IETA) has reported a substantial rise in public transport enforcement from June to December 2025, resulting in more than ANG 30,200 in fines across the transportation sector.

The increase in enforcement activity coincides with strengthened operational capacity within the Inspectorate, leading to more frequent roadside controls, improved coverage, and enhanced monitoring of public transport operators.

September and November recorded the highest enforcement totals, each exceeding ANG 7,900.

During this period, inspectors identified several recurring violations, including:

Operating passenger transport without the required permit;

Failure to comply with vehicle inspection (Keuring) requirements;

Service standard violations under the National Decree Passenger Transport, such as unsafe vehicle conditions, improper passenger handling, and failure to meet minimum operational obligations;

Unlawful fare practices;

Private vehicles engaging in commercial passenger transport;

Buses and taxis accounted for most of the violations, with several cases involving private vehicles operating illegally as public transport.

Head of the Inspectorate, Lucien Wilson, stated that the enforcement results reflect IETA’s commitment to improving safety, professionalism, and fairness within the public transportation system.

“These outcomes demonstrate the importance of consistent, visible enforcement. Our focus remains on passenger safety and ensuring that compliant operators are protected from unsafe and unfair practices.”

IETA – Section Transport will continue routine and targeted inspections in the coming months, prioritizing safety risks, permit compliance, and service quality standards.

About IETA

The Inspectorate of Economic and Transport Affairs work under the Ministry of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Transport & Telecommunication (TEATT) to uphold safety, transparency, and compliance across Sint Maarten’s transportation and economic sectors.​

Source: Government of Sint Maarten https://www.sintmaartengov.org/news/Pages/IETA-Reports-Significant-Increase-in-Public-Transport-Enforcement–Over-30000-Guilders-in-Fines-Issued.aspx