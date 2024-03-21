IMMIGRATION: New digital tool for foreigners in France | FAXINFO

As part of the modernization of procedures for foreign nationals in France, the Ministry of the Interior and Overseas Territories has set up an online service called 'Digital Administration of Foreigners in France' (ANEF).

As of March 25, 2024, requests for travel documents for foreign minors (DCEM) must be made online on the site: administration-etrangers-en-france.interieur.gouv.fr in the section “I request a travel document journey ". The site is accessible from any computer or smartphone connected to the internet. To support users who encounter difficulties or who do not have internet access, support systems are put in place. They will be able to contact the “citizen contact center”, either directly online or by calling 0 806 001 620 (free call from a landline or if the mobile plan includes calls to a landline); or be welcomed at the prefecture where a dedicated computer station will be made available to them, with the presence of an agent who will support them in handling this tele-procedure. This digital point will be open at the prefecture, immigration service, 23 rue de Spring in Concordia, on Wednesday mornings from 8:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/immigration-nouvel-outil-numerique-pour-les-etrangers-en-france/