In Saint-Martin, the Academy of Trades salutes the commitment of its partner companies | FAXINFO

On Wednesday, July 3, the Académie des Métiers brought together its partner companies for a convivial aperitif at the Le Carpaccio restaurant in Saint-Martin. It was a warm and welcoming occasion to express appreciation to these key players, with approximately fifty companies in attendance, who welcome apprentices on work-study programs throughout the year.

With this initiative, the Academy wanted to highlight the ongoing involvement of employers in training young people. "These companies don't just open their doors: they pass on know-how and professional values, and contribute directly to the integration of Saint-Martin's youth," the management emphasized.

The Academy of Trades offers courses from vocational certificates to bac+3. Starting next year, the offer will expand with new training courses in the administrative, accounting, hotel and social sectors. These new courses will be delivered using “blended learning,” a hybrid teaching method that combines face-to-face courses and online modules.

This system has several major advantages: increased flexibility to better adapt to learners' constraints, increased autonomy which encourages accountability and individualized monitoring thanks to high-performance digital tools.

All of our training programs are delivered by expert trainers/teachers with extensive teaching experience. Their expertise and commitment contribute significantly to the success of our students by providing personalized support and high-quality teaching.

For BTS and Baccalaureate graduates, the Académie des Métiers will go even further by offering, starting in the fall, modern and interactive teaching tools and methods. These include videos, serious games, and audiobooks that will strengthen learner engagement, diversify learning materials, and facilitate knowledge retention.

This meeting also served as an opportunity to recall that the success of work-study programs depends on a genuine partnership of trust between companies and trainers. A shared commitment that actively contributes to the economic and social development of the island.

The Académie des Métiers extends its sincere thanks to the hundred or so local businesses that have placed their trust in us and for their commitment over the past several years. Thanks to them, young people from Saint-Martin can learn a trade, develop their skills, and build their professional futures with confidence and ambition.

ACADEMY OF TRADES

1er floor, Mall Aventura at Hope Estate

Tel: 0590 77 85 98 – Cell: 0690 56 98 30

https://www.academiedesmetiers.com

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/a-saint-martin-lacademie-des-metiers-salue-lengagement-de-ses-entreprises-partenaires/