Inauguration of the Marine Educational Area of ​​Happy School | FAXINFO

This Friday, June 16, the students of CE1 and CM2 of Happy School were particularly impatient to inaugurate their Educational Marine Area (AME) at the Grand-Case school festival, the sixth initiative of the educational and eco-citizen project of knowledge and protection of the marine environment worn by Saint-Martin children.

A total of 40 children were involved in the creation of the Educational Marine Area. During the school party now listed on the SAGAE site of the French Office for Biodiversity, the little eco-citizens formalized their AME which allows pupils and their teacher to manage a small coastal maritime area in a participatory manner. with the desire to make young people aware of the protection of the marine environment but also to discover its actors such as the Saint-Martin Nature Reserve and Vincent Oliva, responsible for environmental education and referent for AME students who trained children in coral monitoring protocol. During their presentation, the students called on the assembly to follow their commitment: not to throw boat anchors on the corals, to reduce waste or to use mineral sunscreen. "Our oceans are in danger, within 30 years there will be no more corals doing the same work as trees on earth", the children showed passion for their eco-citizen mission. The inauguration continued with the 15-meter-long double fresco located on the perimeter wall of the EDF building on Grand-Case beach, designed and produced by the 40 children. The panels adjoining the magnificent fresco are equipped with QR codes giving access to the educational content of the pupils, in English or in French: podcast on sea turtles or report on the protection of coral reefs where they carried out an underwater survey according to the protocol Reef Check on the Rocher Créole site. Next step for the AME of Happy School, the revegetation of the beach to recreate the ecosystem adapted to the laying of sea turtles. Well done, kids! _Vx

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/inauguration-de-laire-marine-educative-dhappy-school/