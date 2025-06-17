INCOME TAX 2024 / Final stretch: the declaration must be made before June 20 | FAXINFO

There are only a few days left to declare your 2024 income. The deadline, extended to midnight on Friday, June 20, is fast approaching. After this deadline, an automatic 10% surcharge will apply.

Declarations must be submitted to the Public Finance Center in Concordia. If you did not receive the form by mail, you can download it from the website www.impots-saint-martin.fr, which also contains explanatory notes and the necessary forms.

Support is available until the end of the campaign, Monday to Friday, from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Starting June 21, the Tax Center will resume its regular hours (Monday and Tuesday, from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.).

It is strongly recommended to respect the deadlines to avoid any penalties. _VX

