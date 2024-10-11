INCOME TAX: The deadline for payment of the balance of the 2023 Income Tax is extended to October 31, 2024! | FAXINFO

The Collectivité de Saint-Martin and the Centre des finances publiques remind taxpayers of the need to pay income tax on time, otherwise they risk being subject to a 10% increase.

The deadline before the increase has been extended to October 31, 2024 instead of October 7 to allow taxpayers to pay the balance of the IR2023. Users are informed of the decision of the 1st Vice-President Alain Richardson to extend the deadline for payment of the balance of the 2023 income tax to Thursday, October 31, 2024, to allow taxpayers to pay their balance during October. Users who have not received their tax notice are invited to contact the Public Finance Center, in order to pay the balance of the 2023 tax.

In the event of a change in circumstances (sudden drop in income, change in family situation, departure from Saint-Martin), taxpayers are invited to report it to the competent department before the payment deadline at one of the following addresses: cfip.sxm-pole.fiscal@dgfip.finances.gouv.fr

cfip.sxm.recouvrement-professionnels@dgfip.finances.gouv.fr (payment)

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/impots-sur-les-revenus-la-date-limite-de-paiement-du-solde-de-limpot-sur-les-revenus-de-2023-est-repoussee-au-31-octobre-2024/