INFORMATION: Architecture on duty on April 25 | FAXINFO

The CAUE (Council for Architecture, Urban Planning and the Environment) consulting architect will be in Saint-Martin on Friday, April 25, for a free consultation in the Collectivité's territorial council room. On this occasion, residents will be able to benefit from personalized advice on construction and development, as part of an effort to promote architecture that respects the landscape and sustainable development.

The purpose of this consultation is to assist individuals in considering their projects, whether it involves orienting a construction site, integrating a building into its environment, or receiving recommendations on architectural quality. These discussions, open to all, take place in complete neutrality and without financial compensation. However, the consulting architect cannot, under any circumstances, replace a project manager, nor draw up plans or submit building permits.

While it is not necessary to make an appointment, it is recommended that you contact the CAUE in advance to best prepare for this meeting. To ensure that the advice is as tailored as possible, individuals are encouraged to bring any documents needed to understand their project (photos, plans, land registry extract, etc.).

Info: 0590 81 83 85 or contact@caue971.org

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/information-permanence-architecture-le-25-avril/