INFORMATION: Call for spontaneous expressions of interest | FAXINFO

The Territorial Community of Saint-Martin owns plots AW 543 and AW 544 in Baie-Orientale, which fall within its public domain.

Article L2122-1-4 of the general code of public property provides:

"When the issue of the title mentioned in Article L. 2122-1 occurs following an event spontaneous interest, the competent authority must ensure in advance, by sufficient publicity, that the absence of any other competing expression of interest.

In application of this text, SAS GRISELLE, whose head office is located at 78, Avenue Raymond

POINCARE 75016 PARIS represented by Mr. Stephen PAYNE. has expressed interest in occupying the public domain of the community consisting of plots AW 543 and AW 544 in Baie Oriente, with a view to the construction and operation of a hotel.

The proposed period of occupation is set at 60 (sixty) years from the signing of the state occupation agreement which will take the form of an administrative long-term lease in application of article L 1311 – 2 of the general code of local authorities.

The occupancy fee for the first four years of occupation is proposed at €2000 per month, or €96 over 000 months.

Then, in the operating phase, the royalty is proposed as follows:

A fixed share of €36 per year

A variable portion established according to the following tranches:

Turnover Variable part

From 0 to €5 000%

From €5 to €000 001%

From €10 to €000 001%

Beyond €12 000%

Pursuant to the aforementioned article, any candidate for the occupation of public property with a view to building and operating a hotel there in compliance with the allocation given pursuant to Article L 2121-1 of the General Code of Public Property is called upon to express their interest and submit an application.

The deadline for receiving any competing applications is set at one month following the publication (June 2, 2025) and ends on July 2 2025.

The costs of drafting and publishing the emphyteutic lease at the mortgage conservation office of Basse-Terre, established at the sum of fifty-five thousand euros (55.000 euros), must be taken into account charge by the beneficiary.

The envelopes will be delivered by any means to the Community Hotel, to the President of the Community from Saint-Martin, Legal Affairs and Litigation Department with the following mention:

“Application for occupation of the public domain in the eastern bay, plots AW 543 and 544”.

Digital link: manifestationdinteretspontanee@com-saint-martin.fr; www.marchés-sécurisés.fr

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/information-appel-a-manifestation-dinteret-spontanee/