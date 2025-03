INFORMATION / Community One-Stop Shop: new address | FAXINFO

The Saint-Martin Community's One-Stop Shop for your Urban Planning – Land – Housing – Habitat and Construction formalities is now located at the Créoline building, 9 rue Félix Eboué (just before the intersection of rue Victor Maurasse) in Marigot.

The one-stop shop agents are available on site from 8 a.m. to 15 p.m., Monday to Friday, to assist you with your procedures related to construction, planning permission, land issues, declarations of alienation and your requests relating to housing and accommodation.

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/information-guichet-unique-de-la-collectivite-nouvelle-adresse/