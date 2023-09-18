INFORMATION: Temporary closure of the road authorization service | FAXINFO

The Collectivity of Saint-Martin informs residents of the exceptional closure of the road authorization service until Wednesday September 20, 2023.

As part of the reorganization and updating of data from the road authorization service located at the Cité administrative, rue Jean-Jacques Fayel in Concordia, the office will be exceptionally closed to the public, from Thursday September 14 to Wednesday September 20 2023 inclusive. During this period, requests can be sent by email to the following address: voirie@com-saint-martin.fr. The closure will be short-lived, the service will reopen on Thursday September 21, 2023. As a reminder, the usual public reception hours are Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 15:15 p.m. The Community apologizes for the inconvenience caused by this closure and thanks you for your understanding.

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/information-fermeture-temporaire-du-service-des-autorisations-de-voirie/