INITIATIVE: Sandy Ground thinks big through art! | FAXINFO

What if enhancing the Sandy Ground neighborhood could be achieved through artistic practice? This is the challenge launched by the Madtwoz Family association, a non-profit organization that has been working since 2012 for youth, culture, and education in Sandy Ground.

Jeremy Watt, the founder of Madtwoz Family, always has ideas full of ideas for improving the priority neighborhood of Sandy Ground, and often makes them a reality through calls for projects.

Since 2018, thanks to the massive support of the youth and community of this neighborhood, the objective has been to "restore life, color and pride" to Sandy Ground, in particular through the practice of street art.

In his press release published on the association's Facebook page, Jeremy Watt is clear about his vision: "Our dream is to make Sandy Ground the street art capital of Saint-Martin, a place where art becomes a tool for change, expression, and unity." In recent days, numerous initiatives have been taken to enhance the site, including the installation of a community grocery store at the entrance to the main road, near the bridge.

To carry out this mission of general and artistic interest, an appeal for donations is launched in order to be able to purchase the necessary materials: colors, spray paint, brushes, support for local artists and involvement of young people through creative and community programs.

The link to the donation platform is visible on the association's website: www.madtwoz.com and on the association's Facebook page. _THERE

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/initiative-sandy-ground-voit-grand-grace-a-lart/