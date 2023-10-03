INNOVATION / Saint Martin Active Initiative: the competition for innovative ideas is launched | FAXINFO

Innovation is a driver of productivity and the pillar of a company that must face competition. Yesterday as today, society needs innovative projects in diverse and varied sectors. The Innovation Competition aims to encourage innovation and promote project leaders who promote innovative products, processes or services in Saint-Martin.

Supported by Initiative Saint Martin Active (ISMA), the 8th edition of the innovation competition is open to projects proposed jointly or independently by structures such as VSEs, SMEs, SMIs (less than 250 employees) covered by the Trade Register, the Chamber of Trades, the Chamber of Agriculture or the URSSAF for the liberal professions but also creators of innovative businesses or projects envisaged only for the territory of Saint-Martin. The selection criteria are as follows: the character of innovation, originality, technological and social breakthrough as well as the feasibility of the project. Local, regional, national and international economic benefits are also taken into account, as is the extent of the field of application covered by the innovation. The theme for this new edition of the competition is the diversification of the local economy, whether in business services (co-working, start-up incubator), agriculture, fishing, agro-processing, transport. (innovation to facilitate urban logistics), service to individuals (repair café, shopping bar, carbon capture process) without forgetting IT and robotics. The jury will be made up of people from the civil society of Saint-Martin, who will receive the candidates for the presentation of their project on Monday October 23, 2023. But before that, place the application file to download (see information), complete and submit by next Sunday, October 8 at midnight (local time), postmark or email receipt as proof. The selection of eligible applications will be made during the pre-committee on Wednesday October 11 and the selected candidates will be contacted by email the next day, Thursday October 12. The latter will have to put together a business plan with the support of ISMA and participate in the various workshops set up as part of the competition (non-participation in the workshops disqualifies the candidate). The files will be assembled between October 18 and October 19, 2023. The big winner of the 2023 Innovation Competition will win the sum of €5.000, the second prize amounts to €3.000 and the third to €1.500. _VX

Info: 05 90 52 83 62

www.initiative-saint-martin.fr

Application file: https://t.ly/M6a-f

Competition rules: https://t.ly/WiL9p

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/innovation-initiative-saint-martin-active-la-competition-aux-idees-innovantes-est-lancee/