INSERTION: The CCISM, Agefiph relay point, is committed to a disability awareness day on April 15 | FAXINFO

The Interprofessional Consular Chamber of Saint-Martin (CCISM), as relay point for the Management Association of the Fund for the Integration of Disabled People (Agefiph), announces the holding of a day dedicated to disability awareness, scheduled for April 15, 2024.

Since 2021, this close partnership has been manifested through the implementation of concrete actions aimed at promoting the employment and training of people with disabilities.

“Through these actions, we aim to combat taboos around the subject of disability in the region in the professional environment and to increase awareness among the people concerned,” underlines Marie Martin, Employment and Training Manager at the CCISM, before adding “In taking into account local issues and specificities, we seek to adapt our initiatives to promote true inclusion. To this end, we have planned workshops and meetings to encourage discussions and learning on this crucial issue of disability. These events aim to raise awareness among economic players of the importance of integrating people with disabilities into the professional fabric, while offering practical solutions adapted to the specific needs of our territory.”

On the program for this awareness day, the CCISM is notably offering an HR Workshop entitled “Preparing your SSEPH” as part of the European Week for the Employment of Disabled People (SSEPH).

This workshop offers a unique opportunity for participants to exchange and co-construct projects aimed at strengthening inclusion within organizations.

In addition, a “Disability-Business” meeting is planned, bringing together local institutions and businesses in order to understand current actions and explore opportunities for participation and benefits as part of the 2nd edition on the theme “Services and offer for disabled people” where there will be intervention from the Community.

The CCISM invites businesses, associations, institutions and the general public to actively join this awareness day.

Join us to create a more inclusive and equitable professional world for everyone!

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/insertion-la-ccism-point-relais-de-lagefiph-sengage-pour-une-journee-de-sensibilisation-au-handicap-le-15-avril-prochain/