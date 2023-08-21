Installation of a police antenna at Sandy Ground | FAXINFO

Louis Mussington, president of the Collectivity of Saint-Martin, announced during his official address as part of the Sandy Ground celebrations the future installation of a police station in the heart of the district.

In order to counter the recent climate of insecurity and to improve the living environment of the inhabitants of Sandy Ground, the Collectivity is committed to implementing tangible measures which are only possible with the support of the Local Council. Security and Crime Prevention (CLSPD) and close collaboration with the Director of the Territorial Police of Saint-Martin, Thierry Verres. The President of the COM returned to the violent events of the night of July 11 to 12, 2023 when he intervened at Sandy Ground to calm tensions: "In a personal capacity, when I specified during the July 14 party that we were going through a difficult time, I used the term bandit, a term that I was advised to remove from my vocabulary. Not all Sandy Ground kids are bandits. There are sincere, honest people here who want to contribute to the development of this district, I congratulate them and urge them to continue on this path. What I saw and experienced on the evening of the riots at Sandy Ground were a few young hooded men ready for anything, to ransack, set fire to and shoot at the gendarmes, it is unacceptable in the territory of Saint-Martin ". No longer wanting to wait for a moment of crisis to act, Louis Mussington therefore announced the creation of a territorial police unit at Sandy Ground, reinforced by two gendarmes and five police officers from the district, in order to "play the proximity card". . These police officers, natives of the district, will facilitate dialogue with local residents and establish a sincere relationship with the population of Sandy Ground. The objective of this new branch is to forge a bond of trust with the inhabitants of the district to secure and reassure them, "we must provoke social dialogue" specified the president of the COM. The gendarmes seconded for this mission will be English-speaking, thus ensuring fluid communication and avoiding possible misunderstandings linked to the language barrier. Good communication is essential to build mutual trust and ensure everyone's safety. The other measures expressed by Louis Mussington concerning the Sandy Ground district will be published in our next editions. _Vx

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/installation-dune-antenne-de-police-a-sandy-ground/