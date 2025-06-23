Interactive conference on sexual violence at the Maison des Femmes | FAXINFO

On Friday, June 20, the Maison des Femmes de Marigot welcomed around forty people to its premises to discuss the silent crisis of chemical submission for sexual purposes.

Lawyers, activists and the public gathered from 11:30 a.m. to 13 p.m. to discuss the theme: “Has shame changed sides?”

For the occasion, Maître Antoine Camus, Gisèle Pelicot's lawyer, well known for his role in the "Mazan rape case", came to share his experience in this trial calling for awareness of rape under chemical submission.

Accompanied by the directors of the Wataki clinic of the Manioukian group, the doctors of the structure and members of the prosecution, he returns to a case with global reach symptomatic of an era where pornography and the proliferation of sexual deviance are linked.

“Incestuous relationships were at all levels in the Pelicot family.

"Moreover, on pornographic sites, we find videos titled 'Father and Stepdaughter' and others, which insidiously trivialize incestuous relationships," explains Maître Camus.

The latter addresses a related issue, chemical vulnerability, whereby a person voluntarily ingests a psychoactive substance in order to impair their judgment and ability to consent. This is a rapidly growing phenomenon that is still underestimated.

To raise awareness and inform the public about these issues of public interest, the Maison des Femmes is launching an awareness campaign, starting in September 2026, by placing flyers in all the party venues on the French side of the island._LM

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/conference-interactive-sur-les-violences-sexuelles-a-la-maison-des-femmes/