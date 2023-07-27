Interministerial Committee for Overseas Territories: 72 new government measures | FAXINFO

Despite several postponements, the Interministerial Committee for Overseas Territories (CIOM) met on Tuesday July 18 in Paris around Elisabeth Borne and around twenty ministers to present the 72 measures supposed to respond to the specific challenges of overseas territories. . Ten measures directly concern Saint-Martin.

In the presence of Louis Mussington, President of the Collectivity, Senator Annick Pétrus and Deputy Frantz Gumbs, Vincent Berton, Delegate Prefect of the Northern Islands, detailed before the press the CIOM measures targeting the territory of Saint-Martin. As part of the transformation of overseas economies to create jobs and fight against the high cost of living, the CIOM proposes the creation of a casino on the French side, a request that was close to the hearts of officials in the field. The establishment of this "luxurious French-style" casino to revitalize the tourist sector may be examined in the gaming law in 2024. In the same category, the government will support the application for membership of French communities in the Americas as Associated Members of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM). In order to improve daily life in the Overseas Territories, several measures have been established by the CIOM: extending to the Overseas Territories the tax credit for the renovation of social housing outside the priority neighborhoods of the Urban Policy (Sandy Ground and Quartier d'Orléans). Given the tense housing situation, the National Agency for the Improvement of Housing (ANAH) will provide engineering support to the local authority of Saint-Martin to fight against thermal sieves. In a context of sharply rising interest rates and to maintain a construction dynamic, Action Logement will mobilize a loan capacity at attractive rates of 780 million euros for the period 2023-2027, this intervention will be extended to Saint- Martin. The creation of a territorial fire and rescue service in Saint-Martin (STIS) should also see the light of day. Details on other measures in our next editions. _Vx

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/comite-interministeriel-des-outre-mer-72-nouvelles-mesures-gouvernementales/