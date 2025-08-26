Internal Investigation Launched Within VROMI | Government of Sint Maarten

The Ministry of Public Housing, Spatial Planning, Environment, and Infrastructure (VROMI) informs the public that two civil servants have been placed on administrative leave pending internal investigation. This action allows for the proper review of internal ministry matters and is being executed in accordance with established civil service regulations and government protocols. These actions reflect our dedication to proper governance, transparency, and administrative accountability.

The Ministry wishes to assure the public that interim arrangements have been implemented to ensure that all essential services and operations continue without interruption.

During this process, information regarding the investigation will only be issued as is necessary, out of respect for the privacy of those concerned and confidentiality and integrity of the procedure. Therefore, the public is encouraged to follow official channels for any announcements related to this investigation.

The Ministry remains committed to striving for dedicated service and professionalism, in pursuit of its commitment to serving the people of Sint Maarten.

Source: Government of Sint Maarten https://www.sintmaartengov.org/news/Pages/Internal-Investigation-Launched-Within-VROMI-.aspx