INTERNATIONAL / Venezuela–United States: A major crisis with regional repercussions | FAXINFO

The American military intervention carried out in Venezuela Saturday, January 3rd, ushered in a geopolitical sequence of rare intensity. The arrest of Nicolás Maduro and his wife, quickly transferred to a federal prison in Brooklyn, marks a sharp turning point in relations between Caracas and Washington. The presidential couple now awaits his appearance before the American justice system, in a case related to accusations of narcoterrorismwhile Venezuelan power is now held by an interim presidency, Delcy Rodriguez.



The day after the operation, the American executive branch… hardening his rhetoric with regard to the new authorities in Caracas. The American administration is conditioning any change on a total cooperation of the new powerwhile retaining its main pressure leversforemost among which is the oil embargo. Washington claims it wants to judge future actions, implying that Any deviation would result in a firm responseWithin the presidential majority itself, voices are being raised to denounce a contradiction between this external military action and the international disengagement initiative. The democratic opposition, for its part, disputes the legality of the operation and alerts about economic motivations linked to Venezuelan resources.

On Saturday, French President Emmanuel Macron stated that The Venezuelan people could only “rejoice” at being “rid” of the “Maduro dictatorship”Following the cabinet meeting on Monday, January 5, the head of state declared via the government spokesperson that the “method used” by Donald Trump was “neither supported nor approved” by France.

Immediate disruptions in the Caribbean

Beyond the South American continent, the repercussions have caused significant disruptions to regional air traffic, directly affecting the French Antilles. Several transatlantic connections departing from Paris Flights to Fort-de-France, Pointe-à-Pitre, and Sint Maarten were canceled in the hours following the events. Princess Juliana International Airport resumed normal operations last Sunday.

