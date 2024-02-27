International Women’s Day: SXM Soroptimists will walk in two different shoes! | FAXINFO

On the occasion of International Women's Rights Day celebrated each year on March 8, the Soroptimist Club of Saint-Martin is organizing a march with the theme "Let's wear different shoes for gender equality".

International Women's Rights Day is essential, every March 8, as a milestone to rejoice in progress, but above all to denounce, again and again, the inequalities that persist and to demand the necessary changes so that respect is respected. , in all areas, the principle of equality between women and men.

As the United Nations has declared, “gender equality is not only a fundamental right, but a necessary foundation for a peaceful, prosperous and sustainable world.”

Women currently represent 50% of the world's population. However, today, almost half of the population does not have access to the same social or civil rights, the same educational or professional opportunities, or is the victim of crimes because of their gender.

March 8 is an opportunity to publicize and encourage the commitment of Soroptimists, “women serving women,” who give the best of themselves by investing in projects around the world. by Soroptimist International for women and girls.

To visibly demonstrate their commitment to the fight against inequalities, the Soroptimists of Saint-Martin will walk on Friday March 8 with two different shoes. You read correctly ? Yes, with two different shoes!

Participation is 20 euros (t-shirt and meal included). You can buy your ticket at +590 690 28-6905 (president of the Soroptimist club) or at +590 690 59-8768 (secretariat). _AF

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/societe-journee-internationale-des-droits-des-femmes-les-soroptimist-de-sxm-marcheront-avec-deux-chaussures-differentes/