International Women’s Rights Day: a dinner outing organized on March 10 by the Soroptimist club of Saint-Martin | FAXINFO

On the occasion of International Women's Rights Day celebrated each year on March 8, the Soroptimist Club of Saint-Martin, as usual, pauses to reflect on the situation of women and girls, progress, their rights and the fight that remains to be waged.

The celebration of International Women's Day, March 8, was made official by the United Nations in 1977.

Why a day specifically dedicated to women's rights when every day should be devoted to the fight against discrimination and violence against women and girls?

Because this particular day makes it possible to mobilize everywhere, to awaken or raise awareness of the situation of women in the world, a situation of which Benoîte Groult said:

“Two centuries after the Declaration of Human Rights, we still have to fight for this equality to apply to all of humanity! »

The day of March 8 is also an opportunity to publicize and encourage the commitment of Soroptimists, "women in the service of women", who give the best of themselves by getting involved in projects carried out around the world by Soroptimist International in favor of women and girls.

At a time when conflicts and wars, the economic crisis, strike Western countries, when dogmatic or ideological brakes hinder the emancipation of women in many regions of the world and expose them to precariousness and violence, the Soroptimists celebrate this day of women's rights.

Everywhere in France, they are multiplying concrete local initiatives, they are allocating scholarships for women or girls to enable them to face difficulties, to engage in training, to empower themselves.

The Soroptimists encourage them to aim for excellence, to engage in careers reserved for men. They organize Talent fairs

of Women to highlight the talents of craftswomen in their region, they set up "Sorop and women of action" conferences to present through testimonials the journeys of exemplary and inspiring women.

To visibly demonstrate their commitment against gender stereotypes, the Soroptimists of France and Europe will walk on March 8 with two different shoes.

From their neighborhood to the whole world, the Soroptimists contribute to the construction of a world respectful of rights and equality, concerned with harmonious development, and in which women will achieve empowerment through education.

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/societe-journee-internationale-des-droits-des-femmes-une-balade-dinatoire-organisee-le-10-mars-par-le-club-soroptimist-de-saint-martin/