Jansen-Webster calls for public caution as West Nile Virus case emerges in region | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–Member of Parliament Veronica Jansen-Webster is urging residents to remain vigilant and take preventive action as flu-like illnesses continue to circulate across the region and concerns grow following the confirmation of a locally acquired case of West Nile Virus in neighboring Anguilla.

While there are currently no confirmed cases of West Nile Virus in St. Maarten, Jansen-Webster said the development in the region should serve as a timely reminder that public awareness, prevention, and community cooperation remain essential to protecting public health.

“Viruses do not wait, and neither should we,” MP Jansen-Webster said. “Simple preventive actions can go a long way in reducing the risk of illness and protecting the most vulnerable members of our community.”

The MP’s call comes as the Collective Prevention Service (CPS) confirmed that it is closely monitoring the regional situation following Anguilla’s report of its first locally acquired West Nile Virus case in a 25-year-old resident. CPS has stated that no cases have been reported in St. Maarten at this time.

West Nile Virus is most commonly transmitted through the bite of an infected mosquito that has previously fed on infected birds, which are the primary natural carriers of the virus. Health officials note that while many infected persons may not develop symptoms, others may experience mild illness known as West Nile fever, including fever, headache, body aches, fatigue, nausea, or skin rash.

In rare cases, the virus can lead to more serious neurological complications, including encephalitis or meningitis. Severe symptoms may include high fever, neck stiffness, confusion, muscle weakness, tremors, seizures, or paralysis. Older adults and people with weakened immune systems are considered especially vulnerable to severe complications.

Jansen-Webster said residents should not wait for a local case to be confirmed before taking action.

“Looking out for one another is not optional, it is part of our responsibility as a community,” she said. “By taking small preventive steps, we can collectively help reduce risks and protect our families.”

Residents are being encouraged to take practical precautions, including using mosquito repellent, wearing protective clothing, ensuring windows and doors are properly screened, and removing standing water around homes and yards where mosquitoes can breed. Special attention should be paid to containers such as buckets, flowerpots, tires, clogged gutters, and water storage containers, particularly after rainfall.

Jansen-Webster also urged members of the public to remain attentive to symptoms and to seek medical attention if they experience persistent fever, severe headaches, body aches, vomiting, or neurological symptoms.

At the same time, she noted that seasonal flu viruses remain present, adding another layer of concern for public health and healthcare services.

The MP encouraged residents to stay informed through official public health updates and to take personal responsibility for their own well-being and that of those around them.

CPS has advised that residents with concerns about mosquito breeding sites or who require assistance may contact the vector control team by phone at+1 (721) 520-4161,542-1222,542-1570, or914, or by email atvector-control@sintmaartengov.org.

Jansen-Webster said that prevention, awareness, and early action will remain the best defense as St. Maarten continues to monitor both seasonal illnesses and regional mosquito-borne virus developments.

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Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/jansen-webster-calls-for-public-caution-as-west-nile-virus-case-emerges-in-region