JOB: The Compagnons Bâtisseurs are recruiting! | FAXINFO

As part of its civic service missions, the association of Compagnons Bâtisseurs de Saint-Martin is launching a call for applications.

For anyone aged between 16 and 25, up to 30 years old with a disability, but also for those who are proficient in social networks and are interested in the Building and Public Works (BTP) trades, it is possible to get involved with the Compagnons Bâtisseurs in the context of 3 classic missions and 2 senior missions.

There are 5 positions available in total! These positions, lasting 6 to 9 months, require 35 hours of availability per week.

To improve housing and boost local life, it will be possible to work on construction sites, participate in the development of collective activities and carry out web reporter and graphic designer tasks (photos, videos, creation of flyers).

The association also offers internships in companies with the possibility of mobility to other areas where the association is established overseas and in mainland France.

Travel and accommodation are covered for missions lasting from one week to two months. In addition, recruits will have the opportunity to receive first aid training and civic and citizenship training at the expense of the Compagnons Bâtisseurs.

Candidates without a diploma are welcome and for more information, visit https://www.sc-solidariteseniors.fr/. _LM

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/emploi-les-compagnons-batisseurs-recrutent/