JOB – TRAINING: Orientation Night to find your way without stress | FAXINFO

The event which aims to explore, dare and succeed is just around the corner, whether you are a young career explorer or an adult looking for new professional horizons.

On Thursday, November 30 from 16 p.m. to 20 p.m., the CCISM located in Concordia opens its doors for an evening rich in discoveries. Because finding your path, regardless of age, is not always easy, the organizing team decided to create this event to guide the public through the labyrinth of careers. Whether for a first professional orientation or a retraining, whatever your starting point, the Orientation Night offers you the opportunity to delve into the reality on the ground, to exchange with passionate professionals and to discover a variety captivating jobs. More than 25 exhibitors will be present, ready to share their expertise, answer your questions and guide you towards the profession that suits you. This is a unique opportunity to create contacts and obtain information directly from those in the professional world. This Thursday, November 30, from 16 p.m. to 20 p.m., the CCISM welcomes you for an immersion with more than 25 institutional and trade exhibitors, and entry is free. Come to the CCISM for an evening which could well be the starting point of your professional adventure… _VX

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/emploi-formation-la-nuit-de-lorientation-pour-trouver-sa-voie-sans-stress/