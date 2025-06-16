Journey-Cake Workshop: The great tradition of small breads | FAXINFO

As every year, the Journey-Cake workshop, combining culinary art and cultural heritage, returns in June for an immersive experience in a setting steeped in history.

Attention foodies and those curious about local culture! On Sunday, June 29, the Soualiwomen Kultural Association (SKA) invites you to the legendary Old House in Quartier d'Orléans for its unmissable Journey-Cake workshop. A delicious and friendly moment, dedicated to tradition and sharing. On the program: two sessions (9 a.m. and 10 a.m.) to learn how to make these famous Caribbean rolls, accompanied by a tour of the site and the Amuseum Naturalis museum, in partnership with the Les Fruits de Mer association. To participate, all you need is an apron, a rolling pin, a bread bowl… and your good mood. Ingredients are provided, and you'll leave with your freshly baked Johnny-Cakes, a snack, and, most importantly, the secrets of a Caribbean culinary icon's recipe. Registration (€45 / $50) is open until Sunday, June 22. Please note, places are limited!_LM

Info & registrations: +590 690 146 147 / +590 690 448 623

