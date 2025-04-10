JULIANA AIRPORT: Michael Cleaver appointed new CEO | FAXINFO

THEPrincess Juliana International Airport (PJIAE) welcomes Michael Cleaver as its new CEO and President. He succeeds Brian Mingo, who led the airport for the past six years, overseeing its historic reconstruction and the recent opening of its state-of-the-art terminal.

With over 20 years of aviation experience, Michael Cleaver led Winair between 2021 and 2023 after a 23-year career with American Airlines. Based in Saint Maarten for over 50 years, he has extensive knowledge of the region's challenges and opportunities. His expertise in regional connectivity and aviation management ideally positions him to lead PJIAE into its future.

Under Brian Mingo's leadership, the airport was completely rebuilt after Hurricane Irma, a project that was completed in 2024 thanks to exemplary cooperation. "Princess Juliana Airport shines brighter than ever and is ready for its next chapter," said Mingo, confident in the future under Michael Cleaver's leadership.

With a strategic vision through to 2030, Cleaver will focus on innovation, sustainability and operational excellence, ensuring PJIAE's role as a leading aviation hub for the territory and the Caribbean.

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/aeroport-juliana-michael-cleaver-nomme-nouveau-pdg/