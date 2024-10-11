JULIANA AIRPORT: Opening of the new arrivals hall and a new baggage claim area on October 15 | FAXINFO

Princess Juliana International Airport (PJIA) is set to reach a major milestone in its redevelopment. On Monday, October 7, Ballast Nedam International Projects officially unveiled the newly completed arrivals hall and baggage claim area, marking significant progress towards the opening of the airport’s state-of-the-art terminal.

Following the handover of keys, airport staff will make final preparations for the opening of the concourse, including a full cleaning and the establishment of key services such as customs, immigration and baggage handling.

The new arrivals hall is expected to welcome its first passengers on October 15, replacing the temporary tent used during the works.

In recognition of the successful completion of this phase, PJIA will host a grand terminal reopening ceremony on November 14, details of which will be announced in the coming weeks.

The new arrivals hall features enhanced baggage handling systems designed for faster and more efficient baggage retrieval. Streamlined immigration and customs procedures will also help reduce wait times. _AF

