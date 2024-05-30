JULIANA AIRPORT: The entire terminal will be operational next October according to the Minister of Tourism | FAXINFO

The reconstruction of the Princess Juliana International Airport terminal will be completed next October, the airport management assured Grisha Heyliger-Marten, Minister of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Traffic and Telecommunications, during a visit installations last week.

During her discussions with the Airport Management Team (PJIAE), the Minister highlighted the critical importance of completing the construction of the terminal building, which has been underway for seven years. “This project is vital not only for island residents, but also for visitors and neighboring islands who rely on SXM as their hub airport,” said Grisha Heyliger-Marten.

The minister said she was concerned about delays in the reconstruction, which led to a significant increase in costs of $7 million. “The current state of the arrival hall has a negative impact on visitors' first impression of the island,” continued Grisha Heyliger-Marten. She says a poor arrival experience can contribute to a decline in repeat visitors and a potential loss of market share.

Indeed, Saint Martin is preparing to host the next Florida-Caribbean Cruise Association (FCCA) conference in October 2024. “We must ensure that cruise industry partners and visitors have a first impression positive and sustainable of the island. More than 500 delegates are expected at this conference,” said the minister.

After the opening of the check-in area and the departures hall in January 2024, the focus is now on the completion of the much-anticipated arrivals hall which must take place no later than next October. We can bet that the delivery date will be respected. _AF

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/aeroport-juliana-lensemble-de-laerogare-operationnel-en-octobre-prochain-selon-la-ministre-du-tourisme/